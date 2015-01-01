Abstract

In an effort to prevent inpatient violence on forensic psychiatric units, it is necessary to have a feasible and effective measure for nursing to screen for risk of short-term verbal and physical aggression. The Imminent Risk Rating Scale (IRRS; Starzomski & Wilson, 2015) showed promise in an initial validation study. This study aimed to further examine the predictive validity of the IRRS by utilizing clinical pilot data collected from a forensic inpatient unit. Nursing staff scored the IRRS for adults who were hospitalized for at least 1 week (n = 109), as well as outcomes related to verbal and physical aggression as measured by the Modified Overt Aggression Scale. The results from the clinical pilot data provided additional support for the potential use of the IRRS for predicting physical and verbal aggression in a forensic inpatient setting, although further rigorous empirical research is needed. The findings are important for nursing staff in the prediction and prevention of inpatient violence.

Language: en