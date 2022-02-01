Abstract

BACKGROUND: Caregivers encounter difficulties differentiating fear and pain experienced by children and tend to interpret what children may feel, often resulting in inadequate pain management. While many pain self-assessment scales are available, there is no validated self-assessment fear scale for children.



METHODS: The aim of this prospective study was to validate, in children aged 4 to 12 years, the psychometric properties of our scale. In a first part, in a school setting, five exercises were given to 484 children in order to validate the expression of fear, grade the intensity of the faces, the ability to discriminate the faces and the equality of the intervals. The scale's reproducibility was studied by assessing the children's fear in everyday situations at two different time points. In a second part, in a hospital setting, the aim was to test the scale's feasibility. Sixty children admitted to one emergency care department self-assessed their fear with the Scary Scale.



FINDINGS: The expression of fear was validated by 57.64% (p < 0.0001) of the children in comparison with three other emotions (pain, surprise, sadness).The 7-9 year-olds validated the other properties (gradation, discrimination, equality, reproducibility). The 4-6 year-olds failed to validate the gradation exercise, but succeeded with the others. In the hospital, 95% of children self-assessed their fear using the scale.



DISCUSSION: Our self-assessment fear scale was validated in children aged 7-12 years specifically and was readily feasible in the hospital. We recommend its use in that age group in every care situation triggering fear. TRIAL REGISTRATION: clinicaltrials.gov Identifier: NCT02675504.

