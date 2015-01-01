Abstract

INTRODUCTION: there are instances commonly reported where sexual offences are committed against persons below 18 years of age, who are deemed as children. The adverse effects of child sexual abuse are psychological, physical, behavioural and interpersonal.



METHODS: this study was conducted in the casualty unit over a period of two years (September 2018 to September 2020), total 35 cases of sexual assault examined out of these 21 (60%) cases fall under the category where below 18 years age group is victim.



RESULTS: out of 21 cases, 19 (90.47%) were of female sexual assault and 2 (9.53%) were of male sexual assault. The age of victim ranged from 2 years to 18 years. Median age of the study population is 14 years. Interquartile range is 6 years. The most vulnerable age group was 12-18 years (71.4%). Most of the victims were Hindus (47.6%) and Sikhs (47.6%). 61.9 % cases belong to rural background. In 71.5% of cases, the act was committed by familiar persons. Maximum 28.5% cases were medico-legally examined within one day of incidence. Hymen was torn in only 5 (26.3%) cases.



CONCLUSION: young girls are found out to be most vulnerable group. Young girls should receive special attention especially from poor settlements and lower social strata. Most important is that the general attitude of society needs to be changed in favors of the dignity of women and children. Social awareness, sensitization and protection programs should be a high priority.

