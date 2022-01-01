|
Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35298228
Reports an error in "The impact of adverse childhood experiences on adolescent health risk indicators in a community sample" by Elizabeth C. Meeker, Briannon C. O'Connor, Lourah M. Kelly, Debra D. Hodgeman, Amy H. Scheel-Jones and Cassandra Berbary (Psychological Trauma: Theory, Research, Practice, and Policy, 2021[Mar], Vol 13[3], 302-312). In the article, gender differences in 0, 1, and 2þ ACEs in Table 1 were reversed and should have read as follows: 52.3% (n = 298) of youth with 0 ACEs were male, 51.2% (n = 205) of youth with 1 ACE were male, and 41.2% (n = 230) of youth with 2þ ACEs were male; and 47.7% (n = 272) of youth with 0 ACEs were female, 48.8% (n = 195) of youth with 1 ACE were female, and 58.8% (n = 328) of youth with 2þ ACEs were female. Further, in the first paragraph of the Results, the sentence "The gender distribution for youth with a single ACE were similar to the overall sample" should have read "The gender distribution for youth with a single ACE were not significantly different." The online version of this article has been corrected. (The following abstract of the original article appeared in record 2021-14140-001.) Objective: Despite growing awareness of the high prevalence of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in community samples of adolescents, little work has examined the impact of ACEs on adolescence and well-being during this critical period of development. Much research has focused on retrospective reports of ACEs by adults and adult physical and mental health, finding that ACEs contribute to a range of diseases and mental health disorders in adulthood. This study examined differences in self-reported mental health, nonsuicidal self-injury, suicidality, violence, and substance use between adolescents without self-reported history of ACEs, youth with one self-reported ACE, and youth with self-reported multiple (2 or more) ACEs.
