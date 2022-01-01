Abstract

Reports an error in "The impact of adverse childhood experiences on adolescent health risk indicators in a community sample" by Elizabeth C. Meeker, Briannon C. O'Connor, Lourah M. Kelly, Debra D. Hodgeman, Amy H. Scheel-Jones and Cassandra Berbary (Psychological Trauma: Theory, Research, Practice, and Policy, 2021[Mar], Vol 13[3], 302-312). In the article, gender differences in 0, 1, and 2þ ACEs in Table 1 were reversed and should have read as follows: 52.3% (n = 298) of youth with 0 ACEs were male, 51.2% (n = 205) of youth with 1 ACE were male, and 41.2% (n = 230) of youth with 2þ ACEs were male; and 47.7% (n = 272) of youth with 0 ACEs were female, 48.8% (n = 195) of youth with 1 ACE were female, and 58.8% (n = 328) of youth with 2þ ACEs were female. Further, in the first paragraph of the Results, the sentence "The gender distribution for youth with a single ACE were similar to the overall sample" should have read "The gender distribution for youth with a single ACE were not significantly different." The online version of this article has been corrected. (The following abstract of the original article appeared in record 2021-14140-001.) Objective: Despite growing awareness of the high prevalence of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in community samples of adolescents, little work has examined the impact of ACEs on adolescence and well-being during this critical period of development. Much research has focused on retrospective reports of ACEs by adults and adult physical and mental health, finding that ACEs contribute to a range of diseases and mental health disorders in adulthood. This study examined differences in self-reported mental health, nonsuicidal self-injury, suicidality, violence, and substance use between adolescents without self-reported history of ACEs, youth with one self-reported ACE, and youth with self-reported multiple (2 or more) ACEs.



METHOD: The sample included 1,532 adolescents who completed the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance Survey in their local high schools. By local consensus, this national survey was augmented with questions exploring prevalence of 11 commonly identified ACEs.



RESULTS: After controlling for age, gender, and race, youth with multiple ACEs reported 3 to 15 times the odds of a range of negative health experiences.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings indicate a serious burden of ACEs on adolescent social emotional well-being. This study did not include youth in out of school placements or who were not present the day the survey was given, and thus represent youth who may benefit from universal prevention and intervention programs. Universal screening of ACEs and health-related outcomes suggests that reporting multiple ACEs is strongly related to a wide range of mental health, violence, and substance use histories.

