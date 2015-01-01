|
Citation
Franssens R, Giletta M, Vanwoerden S, De Clercq B. Psychopathology 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Karger Publishers)
DOI
PMID
35294946
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Borderline personality features are often associated with toxic social relationships and problematic peer functioning. Less is known, however, about the extent to which bullying experiences may shape the development and maintenance of borderline-related traits during crucial periods of rapid normative developments in impulse and emotion regulation skills. Given the core interpersonal character of borderline personality pathology (BPP), such research focus may be relevant to better understand possible causal social mechanisms in the development of personality difficulties within the borderline trait spectrum.
Language: en
Keywords
Development; Bullying victimization; Adolescence; Borderline personality pathology; Bullying perpetration