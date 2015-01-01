|
Pearson RJ, Grant C, Wijlaars L, Finch E, Bedston S, Broadhurst K, Gilbert R. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35294976
PURPOSE: Mental health problems and substance misuse are common among the mothers of children who experience court-mandated placement into care in England, yet there is limited research characterising these health needs to inform evidence-based policy. In this descriptive study, we aimed to generate evidence about the type, severity, and timing of mental health and substance misuse needs among women involved in public family law proceedings concerning child placement into care ('care proceedings').
Child protection; Family court; Maternal mental health; Record linkage; Substance misuse