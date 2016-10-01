|
Citation
|
Shaw JL, Beans JA, Noonan C, Smith JJ, Mosley M, Lillie KM, Avey JP, Ziebell R, Simon G. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35293010
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) suicide rate in Alaska is twice the state rate and four times the U.S. rate. Healthcare systems need innovative methods of suicide risk detection. The Mental Health Research Network (MHRN) developed suicide risk prediction algorithms in a general U.S.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alaska Native; risk prediction; suicide prevention