Anderson A, Anderson K, Ramos W, Beale-Tawfeeq A. Int. J. Aquatic Res. Educ. 2022; 13(4): e01.
(Copyright © 2022, Human Kinetics Publishers)
Drowning represents a leading cause of unintentional deaths among children. Concomitantly, while formal swim instruction often incorporates water safety practices, the efficacy of these messages remains largely unexplored. This qualitative-based study sought to evaluate how youth apply learned water safety concepts when posed with a hypothetical aquatic scenario. Semi-structured interviews, augmented by use of a visual illustration prompt, were conducted with 29 participants of a youth Learn-to-Swim (LTS) program. Interviews assessed participants' expressed water safety behaviors and were coded based on emergent themes.
Language: en