Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a preventable but major public health problem and it has received greater attention during current corona pandemic.

Aim: The aim of present autopsy-based study is to analyse the trends of suicide and to provide baseline data so as preventive measures can be implemented to prevent such premature deaths



Material and Methods: This is a postmortem examination based retrospective study conducted at Department of Forensic Medicine, Government Medical College and Hospital. The study was conducted through March 2020 to March 2021. Total 387 post-mortem examinations were conducted during this period and out of which 126 suicidal deaths were included in the study.



Results: 126 cases were studied and amongst them 76.19% were male and 23.80% were female. The mean age was 39.97 years. Hanging was preferred method for committing suicide followed by poisoning and drowning.



Conclusion: Higher risk for suicide was observed among male. Increase in the number of suicidal deaths during Covid-19 pandemic is of great concern and needs immediate short term and long-term intervention to prevent these deaths.





Keywords: Covid­19, Pandemic, Suicide, Hanging, Psychiatric illness

