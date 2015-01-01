|
Brown S, Fite PJ, Bortolato M. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 128: e105591.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35306342
BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment has emerged as an important risk factor for substance use. However, despite evidence consistently demonstrating that substance use peaks during emerging adulthood, less is known about the specificity of maltreatment effects on substance use during this critical developmental period. Further, the factors that might play a role in these associations are not well understood.
Child maltreatment; Substance use; Impulsivity