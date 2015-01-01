Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACE), including maltreatment and household dysfunction, are consistent predictors of health compromising behaviors in adulthood. While most ACE studies have focused on adults, there is an emerging body of research focusing on young adulthood.



METHODS: This review describes research focused on the relationship between ACE and substance use among young adults. Two databases were searched for studies published from 1998 to 2021 that assess the relationship between ACE and substance use among young adults. Of the 1474 articles identified in the search, 43 met the inclusion criteria.



RESULTS: Consensus across reviewed studies is that the relationship between ACE and substance use demonstrated in the general adult population is evident in young adults, although effects varied by demographic variables such as gender and ethnic background.



CONCLUSIONS: The need for standardized measures across studies, racial/ethnic considerations, and the importance of building trauma informed prevention programs targeting this age group are discussed.

