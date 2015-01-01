|
Citation
|
Rogers CJ, Pakdaman S, Forster M, Sussman S, Grigsby TJ, Victoria J, Unger JB. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 234: e109407.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35306395
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACE), including maltreatment and household dysfunction, are consistent predictors of health compromising behaviors in adulthood. While most ACE studies have focused on adults, there is an emerging body of research focusing on young adulthood.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Review; Alcohol; Drugs; Adverse childhood experiences; Substance use; Tobacco; Young adulthood