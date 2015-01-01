Abstract

Mental health is an increasing concern in adolescents. Mental health disorders can affect academic performance, affect the cultivation of healthy relationships, and even lead to suicide. Healthy lifestyle can improve mental health, though there are gaps in the research, partly resulted from the lack of detailed longitudinal datasets on lifestyle and mental health. To inform and engage students in the research on adolescent lifestyle and mood, the George Washington University and the T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia teamed up in a citizen science project. Students generated questions, collected data on themselves, analyzed the data, and produced research reports relating to their mental health and lifestyle. Student feedbacks suggest that the students find the project to be generally interesting and some students (46%) reported that the participation in the project may influence their college and career plans. The anonymized dataset resulted from the project provides another contribution to science.

