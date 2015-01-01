|
Citation
|
Behera A, Singla N, Sharma N, Sharma N. J. Family Med. Prim. Care 2022; 11(1): 208-214.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35309638
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To assess the pattern, prevalence and outcome of poisoning cases reporting to hospital in North India during COVID-19 pandemic. MATERIAL AND METHODS: An observational, prospective study was conducted for 100 patients reporting to medical emergency with history of poisoning intake from April 2020 to January 2021. Age range was 14-85 years. Obtained data were analysed using descriptive statistics and results were expressed as percentage and mean.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; poisoning; pandemic; Corrosives; PSS