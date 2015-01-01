Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the pattern, prevalence and outcome of poisoning cases reporting to hospital in North India during COVID-19 pandemic. MATERIAL AND METHODS: An observational, prospective study was conducted for 100 patients reporting to medical emergency with history of poisoning intake from April 2020 to January 2021. Age range was 14-85 years. Obtained data were analysed using descriptive statistics and results were expressed as percentage and mean.



RESULTS: Out of 100 patients (77M, 33F), mean age of 32.6 years, most cases belong to age group of 20-30 years and 50% were matriculates and majority of the patients belonged to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The most common poisoning agents consumed were corrosives (34%) followed by Aluminium Phosphide (24%). Respiratory distress (53%), loss of consciousness (43%), acute kidney injury (36%) were the common clinical presentations. PSS (Poisoning Severity Score) was moderate in 52% of patients, severe in 14%, fatal in 16% and minor PSS in 18% of patients. 16 patients with fatal PSS and 16 patients with moderate to severe PSS got expired. High mortality of 33% was seen in our study.



CONCLUSIONS: The most vulnerable group in our study was of young males in age group of 21-30 years and less educated, who had lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Corrosives were the most commonly consumed poison during lockdown. Our study found that scoring systems PSS and GCS were good assessment tools for degree of severity of poisoning at an early stage.

