Abstract

The purpose of this research was to evaluate the effectiveness of using autisswim program on survival swimming skills and physical fitness for autistic children after the Autisswim training program. The sample group in this study consisting of 6 parents and 6 autistic children aged 7 to 12 years was selected by using the purposive sampling, which had come to receive services at the National Institute for Child and Family Development, Mahidol University since January 2016 to December 2018. The samples were screened by 1) Early Childhood Development Test (Denver II) and 2) Swimming Basics Adjustment Evaluation Form. Data were collected by 1) The Autisswim Program, 2) Autisswim Program Teaching Data Recording Form, 3) Survival Swimming Skills Before and After Study Evaluation Form, 4) Personal Information Questionnaire of Autisswim program, 5) Physical Fitness Assessment Form, and 6) Parents interview form for Autisswim program. Data were analyzed by Descriptive Statistics, Qualitative Data Analysis, The McNemar Test and The Wilcoxon Matched Pair Signed - Ranks Test to examine the hypothesis.



Results showed that after the training through the Autisswim program, four samples were able to pass the survival swimming skills test, but two samples were not. The Autisswim Program resulted in the samples to have 3 aspects of survival swimming skills, namely 1) breath control skill 2) buoyancy skill and 3) life jacket wearing skill with statistical significance at the.05 level. In addition, a statistically significant at the.05 level increase was found in physical fitness, muscle strength, elasticity and balance among the samples after the Autisswim training program. The results also showed social skills of the samples has also improved. No significant differences were found in the movement skill and lifesaving skills of the samples.



การวิจัยครั้งนี้มีวัตถุประสงค์ เพื่อศึกษาผลของโปรแกรม Autisswim ต่อทักษะการเอาชีวิตรอดในน้ำ และเปรียบเทียบผลการทดสอบสมรรถภาพทางกายของเด็กออทิสติกก่อนและหลังเข้ารับการฝึกโปรแกรม Autisswim กลุ่มตัวอย่างในการศึกษาครั้งนี้ คือ เด็กออทิสติก อายุตั้งแต่ 7 ถึง 12 ปี ที่เข้ามารับบริการที่คลินิก เด็กและวัยรุ่นของสถาบันแห่งชาติเพื่อการพัฒนาเด็กและครอบครัว มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล ตั้งแต่มกราคม 2559 ถึง ธันวาคม 2561 จำนวน 6 คน และผู้ปกครองของเด็กออทิสติกจำนวน 6 คน ใช้การเลือกกลุ่มตัวอย่างแบบเฉพาะเจาะจง เครื่องมือในการคัดกรองกลุ่มตัวอย่าง ได้แก่ 1) แบบทดสอบพัฒนาการปฐมวัย (Denver II) 2) แบบประเมินผลการปรับพื้นฐานการว่ายน้ำ และเครื่องมือที่ใช้ในการเก็บข้อมูล ได้แก่ 1) โปรแกรมการฝึกว่ายน้ำ Autisswim 2) แบบบันทึกข้อมูลการสอนโปรแกรม Autisswim 3) แบบประเมินทักษะการเอาชีวิตรอดในน้ำ 4) แบบสอบถามข้อมูลส่วนบุคคล 5) แบบประเมินสมรรถภาพทางกาย และ 6) แบบสัมภาษณ์ผู้ปกครอง การวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลใช้สถิติบรรยายและวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลเชิงคุณภาพ ในส่วนของการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลใช้ The McNemar Test และ The Wilcoxon Matched Pair Signed - Ranks Test ในการทดสอบสมมติฐานด้านทักษะการเอาชีวิตรอดในน้ำ และสมรรถภาพทางกาย



ผลการวิจัยพบว่า ภายหลังการเข้ารับการฝึกโปรแกรม Autisswim กลุ่มตัวอย่างสามารถผ่านการประเมินทักษะการเอาชีวิตรอดในน้ำ 4 คน และไม่ผ่านการประเมินทักษะการเอาชีวิตรอดในน้ำ 2 คน และโปรแกรม Autisswim ช่วยให้กลุ่มตัวอย่างมีทักษะการเอาชีวิตรอดในน้ำอย่างมีนัยสำคัญทางสถิติที่ระดับ.05 3 ทักษะ ได้แก่ 1) ทักษะด้านการควบคุมลมหายใจขณะว่ายน้ำ 2) ทักษะด้านการลอยตัว 3) ทักษะด้านการใส่เสื้อชูชีพ และสามารถเพิ่มสมรรถภาพทางกายด้านความแข็งแรงของกล้ามเนื้อ ความอ่อนตัว และการทรงตัว อย่างมีนัยสำคัญทางสถิติที่ระดับ.05 อีกทั้งยังทำให้กลุ่มตัวอย่างมีทักษะทางสังคมที่เพิ่มมากขึ้น แต่ในส่วนของทักษะด้านการเคลื่อนไหวในน้ำ และทักษะด้านการช่วยเหลือผู้ประสบภัยทางน้ำ ก่อนและหลังการเข้ารับการฝึกโปรแกรม Autisswim ผลการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลพบว่า ไม่แตกต่างอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ