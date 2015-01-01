|
Vasconcellos MB, Massaud MG. Brazilian journal of development 2022; 8(1): 8047-8062.
Qual o quantitativo adequado de alunos por turma para segurança na aula de natação? Reflexão de professores do Rio de Janeiro, Brasil
Drowning is a global problem that shouldn't affect anyone. Learning to swim can be an ally in preventing drowning, however, the place where classes take place also requires attention so that students are safely exposed to the pool. The objective of this study is to reflect on the appropriate number of students per class, in swimming lessons so that there is a safe + class. The methodology used was cross-sectional, multi-method research, carried out in two stages, the first (n 107), interviewing swimming teachers from academies in the State of Rio de Janeiro; the second (n 44) was carried out online, with a self-answered questionnaire by swimming teachers who are part of the pool + safe group. Qualitative data analysis was performed through content analysis. The results show that there are at least 10 variables that influence teachers in deciding how many students each class can have. These ten items were grouped into three groups of responses that are subdivided into: 1. Students (stature, aquacity and medical clearance); 2. Teachers (assistant in the water, prevention course in the aquatic area and experience); and 3. pool environment (depth reducer, handrail on the edge, life guard and teaching material). The professionals involved in deciding how many students, per class, should put in the pool, at each time, need to evaluate each variable to later be able to combine quality, safety and quantity in each swimming class. In this sense, student safety needs to be the protagonist in this scenario, so that no incident occurs during swimming lessons. It is suggested that the teacher constantly reassess their aquatic environment to verify if these factors, which are not included in the test of how many students each class can have, are preventing their class from having a safe + class.
Language: en