Abstract

OBJECTIVE:This study examines factors associated with homicide in the first 24 hours of life (i.e., neonaticide) in the United States.



METHODS:National Vital Statistics System (NVSS) linked birth-infant death data, for 50 states and the District of Columbia, from 2008 through 2017, were used to examine characteristics associated with neonaticide. National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS) data were used to examine circumstances of neonaticides that occurred in 14 states. Circumstances of neonaticides are described, and rates for maternal and infant characteristics are presented as rates per 100,000 person-years.



RESULTS:Among neonaticide victims in NVSS (N = 81), those of mothers who are young, unmarried, non-Hispanic, Black, and have lower education levels, are at an increased risk of neonaticide. Further, among mothers in NVDRS who committed neonaticide (N = 42), 66.7% were known to have given birth at a residence, without medical assistance. Approximately three-fourths (73.8%; n = 31) concealed their pregnancy, with 35.7% (n = 15) disposing of their infants in a trash receptacle after giving birth. Additionally, more than half of neonaticide victims were tested for alcohol, opioids, amphetamines, and cocaine, but a relatively small number tested positive for these substances.



CONCLUSIONS:Results highlight the importance of identifying factors that elevate risk to neonates so these deaths can be prevented. As such, many mothers who commit neonaticide are young, unmarried, and conceal their pregnancy; thus, programs that prevent teen pregnancy, decrease shame and stigma associated with birth to young mothers, and provide support and resources to pregnant women, may help prevent neonaticide.

Language: en