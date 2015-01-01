Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Strategies to identify lower extremity musculoskeletal (LEMSK) injury risk have been informed by prospectively identified biomechanical and neuromuscular risk factors. Emergent evidence suggests that cognitive and oculomotor performance may also contribute to LEMSK injury. The purpose of this study was to determine whether prospective cognitive and oculomotor measures identify adolescent athletes who sustain an in-season LEMSK injury.



DESIGN: Prospective longitudinal study. SETTINGS: Controlled laboratory and athletic event settings. PARTICIPANTS: Four hundred eighty-eight adolescent male football and female soccer athletes aged 13 to 18 years. ASSESSMENT OF RISK FACTORS: Preseason baseline cognitive and oculomotor performance: Attention Network Task (ANT), cued task switching, King-Devick test, and near point of convergence. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: Incidence of LEMSK sprains and strains during a single competitive season.



RESULTS: Attention Network Task-orienting network reaction time (RT) was the only cognitive or oculomotor measure significantly associated with LEMSK injury [B = 1.015, 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.01-1.024, P < 0.01]. Every 10 milliseconds increase in orienting network RT was associated with a 15% increased risk for LEMSK injury. Athletes demonstrating an orienting network RT ≥ 32.8 milliseconds had a higher risk for LEMSK injury relative to athletes below the cut-point (relative risk, 2.62; 95% CI, 1.52-4.52; odds ratio, 3.00; 95% CI, 1.63-5.52).



CONCLUSIONS: Deficits in visual-spatial components of attention were associated with 2.62 times greater risk for LEMSK injury in adolescent athletes. The present results add evidence to suggest that visual-spatial attentional processing contributes to LEMSK injury and may supplement previously established LEMSK injury risk assessments.

