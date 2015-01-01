Abstract

Problems with self-regulation are often theoretically and empirically linked to sexually abusive behavior, as is also true of experiences of early childhood abuse and maltreatment. Questions remain regarding how indicators of dysregulation and self-regulatory deficits interact and are associated with prior maltreatment. In the current study, a range of variables potentially indicative of emotional, cognitive, interpersonal, and behavioral dysregulation and adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) were examined using the frame of the multimodal self-regulation theory among 156 adult men residing in secure forensic care who were receiving treatment for prior sexual offenses. Data were subjected to principal components analysis, resulting in four components that described varying aspects of dysregulated behavior and experiences: Problematic Sexual Behavior (PSB)-Impulsivity, Serious Mental Illness (SMI)-Aggression, ACEs-Suicidality, and Paraphilic Interests-Behavioral Stability. One component comprised of variables associated with maltreatment was associated with impulsivity and PSBs, as well as SMI and violence via linear regression analysis. Theoretical and clinical implications are discussed.

Language: en