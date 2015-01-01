SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stella CA. Int. J. Educ. Res. (Lagos) 2022; 10(1): 131-138.

The study investigated the influence of drug abuse on undergraduates‟ suicidal tendencies in University of Lagos, Lagos State. The study adopted descriptive survey research design. Two research hypotheses guided the study. 27 item Researcher-made questionnaire titled Influence of Drug Abuse on Suicidal Tendencies (IDAST) was used to elicit information from one hundred and eighty-three (183) participants randomly selected from three (4) faculties from University of Lagos. The hypotheses were tested using independent t-test statistical tool at 0.05 level of significance. The results revealed significant perceived influence of drug abuse on undergraduates‟ depressive symptoms and suicidal tendencies. It was recommended based on the findings of this study that drug education should be incorporated into the secondary school curriculum so as to teach them the factors that predispose students to drug use and abuse, consequences of drug abuse and it‟s perceived influence on depression and suicidal tendencies.


Language: en

depressive symptoms; Drug Abuse; suicidal tendencies.; undergraduates

