Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) and the Pregnancy-Related Anxiety Scale (PRAQ) are frequently used perinatal mental health scales.



OBJECTIVE: To identify the factor structure of the Urdu language versions of EPDS and PRAQ in 280 Pakistani pregnant women.



METHOD: The tools were administered at 12-19 weeks' and 22-29 weeks' gestational age (GA). Exploratory factor analyses were undertaken on data collected at 12-19 weeks' GA, to assess both scales.



RESULTS obtained at the second time point were used to examine test-retest reliability. The correlation between the scales was computed.



RESULTS: A two-factor model yielded the best fit for both scales, which is consistent with findings from previous studies. For the EPDS, acceptable reliability was attained for the overall score (α = 0.77) and for the factor related to depressive symptoms (α = 0.73), but not for the factor related to anhedonia/suicide (α = 0.64). For the PRAQ, acceptable reliability was attained for the overall score (α = 0.83) and for the factor related to pregnancy concerns (α = 0.84), but not for the factor related to childbirth (α = 0.64). Test-retest reliability was acceptable for both overall scales EPDS: r = 0.50; PRAQ: r = 0.45; both p < .001). The Pearson correlation between the EPDS and PRAQ were r = 0.145, p < .05.



CONCLUSION: Analysis of the tools confirmed a two-factor structure for both depression and anxiety among Pakistani pregnant women. A weak correlation was found between the EPDS and PRAQ. Further research is required to develop screening instruments for perinatal mental disorders that are applicable to cultural contexts.

Language: en