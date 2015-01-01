|
Citation
|
Isler Y, Schwab S, Wick R, Lakämper S. BMC Geriatr. 2022; 22(1): e247.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35331147
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: With age, medical conditions impairing safe driving accumulate. Consequently, the risk of accidents increases. To mitigate this risk, Swiss law requires biannual assessments of the fitness to drive of elderly drivers. Drivers may prove their cognitive and physical capacity for safe driving in a medically supervised driving test (MSDT) when borderline cases, as indicated by low performance in a set of four cognitive tests, including e.g. the mini mental status test (MMST). Any prognostic, rather than indicative, relations for MSDT outcomes have neither been confirmed nor falsified so far. In order to avoid use of unsubstantiated rules of thumb, we here evaluate the predictive value for MSDT outcomes of the outcomes of the standard set of four cognitive tests, used in Swiss traffic medicine examinations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Fitness to drive; Clock test; Cognitive testing; Elderly drivers; Medically supervised driving test; Mini mental status test; Receiver operating characteristics; Traffic medicine; Trail making test