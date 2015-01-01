SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Adebäck P, Lundh L, Nilsson D. Brain Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/brb3.2563

35333453

INTRODUCTION: To lose a person close suddenly, during childhood or adolescence, can be devastating. Many children or adolescents experienced the 2004 Indonesian tsunami when they were between 10- and 15-years-old. This study, from Stockholm, Sweden, describes the long-term effects of loss, eight- or nine-years post disaster, in young adulthood.

METHOD: A mixed-method approach was used including statistical analyses (n = 210) and interpretative phenomenological analysis (IPA).

RESULTS: It was shown that there was a significant difference between bereaved (n = 34) and nonbereaved (n = 176) respondents concerning, psychological distress, posttraumatic stress symptoms, and self-rated health. Three themes were found by using the IPA approach (n = 9): Living in traumas, carrying heavy baggage, and living with change.

CONCLUSION: The respondents described personal feelings of grief that are not expressed in their outward appearance or behavior in their daily living. When meeting young adults that have lost someone close in childhood or adolescence, this is important to have in mind.


Language: en

children; adolescents; trauma; natural disaster; loss; mix-method

