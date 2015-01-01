Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Western countries, the typical cervical spine fracture (CS-Fx) patient has historically been a young male injured in a road traffic accident. Recent reports and daily clinical practice clearly indicate a change in the typical patient from a young male to an elderly male or female with comorbidities. This study aimed to establish contemporary population-based epidemiological data of traumatic CS-Fx for use in health-care planning and injury prevention.



METHODS: This is a population-based retrospective database study (with prospectively collected data) from the Southeast Norway health region with 3.0 million inhabitants. We included all consecutive cases diagnosed with a CS-Fx between 2015 and 2019. Information regarding demographics, preinjury comorbidities, trauma mechanisms, injury description, treatment, and level of hospital admittance is presented.



RESULTS: We registered 2153 consecutive cases with CS-Fx during a 5-year period, with an overall crude incidence of CS-Fx of 14.9/100,000 person-years. Age-adjusted incidences using the standard population for Europe and the World was 15.6/100,000 person-years and 10.4/100,000 person-years, respectively. The median patient age was 62 years, 68% were males, 37% had a preinjury severe systemic disease, 16% were under the influence of ethanol, 53% had multiple trauma, and 12% had concomitant cervical spinal cord injury (incomplete in 85% and complete in 15%). The most common trauma mechanisms were falls (57%), followed by bicycle injuries (12%), and four-wheel motorized vehicle accidents (10%). The most common upper CS-Fx was C2 odontoid Fx, while the most common subaxial Fx was facet joint Fx involving cervical level C6/C7. Treatment was external immobilization with a stiff neck collar alone in 65%, open surgical fixation in 26% (giving a 3.7/100,000 person-years surgery rate), and no stabilization in 9%. The overall 90-day mortality was 153/2153 (7.1%).



CONCLUSIONS: This study provides an overview of the extent of the issue and patient complexity necessary for planning the health-care management and injury prevention of CS-Fx. The typical CS-Fx patient was an elderly male or female with significant comorbidities injured in a low-energy trauma. The overall crude incidences of CS-Fx and surgical fixation of CS-Fx in Southeast Norway were 14.9/100,000 person-years and 3.7/100,000 person-years, respectively.

