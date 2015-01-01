Abstract

Help-seeking behavior (HSB) is vital for older people to sustain their health. As people in aging societies increasingly demand management of their multiple symptoms, communities should encourage HSBs. In rural communities, insufficient healthcare and human resources influence older people's health. However, no related comprehensive evidence exists so far. This study investigates the present condition of older people's HSBs in rural contexts in aging societies. We conducted a systematic review by searching six databases (PubMed, Cochrane Library, EMBASE, Medline, and Web of Science) for original studies regarding HSBs of older people in rural contexts published until January 2022. Extracted articles were analyzed based on participants, settings, HSB causes and contents, and older people's HSB outcomes in rural contexts. Sixteen studies were included in the systematic review: seven investigated the associations between HSBs and participants' backgrounds, and three the quality of life. Six studies investigated HSB perception, diagnosis, clarifying HSB contents, professional care trend, self-rated health, and mortality. Unlike few studies investigating the association between HSBs and health-related outcomes, this systematic review explains the current evidence regarding rural older people's HSBs. Due to insufficient evidence from longitudinal studies in clarifying interventions for effective HSBs, future studies should use observational and interventional designs.

Language: en