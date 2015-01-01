Abstract

Previous studies have identified that environmental awareness correlates with the choice of bicycle travel. However, few studies have considered the relationships with different types of healthy behaviors and environmental behaviors. This study examined the relationships between several healthy and environmental behaviors and the choice of bicycle commute using survey data. A total of 803 residents participated in this questionnaire survey. Using factor analysis, we constructed latent factors of healthy behaviors and environmental behaviors. Using a binary logistic regression model, we examined the relationship between latent factors and cycling usage, controlling for demographic characteristics. Factor analysis revealed three latent factors of healthy behaviors: "healthy diet", "avoiding tobacco or overdrinking", and "physical activity". The latent factors of environmental behaviors were as follows: "household behavior" and "purchasing behavior". The results showed that "avoiding tobacco or overdrinking", "physical activity" and "purchasing behavior" correlated positively with bicycle commuting. Differences were also observed in relation to demographic characteristics.

Language: en