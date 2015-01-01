Abstract

Mindfulness-based interventions (MBIs) could be effective in engaging children and reducing childhood obesity risk. The purpose of this study was to test feasibility, fidelity, and potential impact of a pilot MBI in urban school youth. A two-group quasi-experimental study was conducted in a Harlem, New York school. Participants comprised 51 students (ages 9-12, 54% female, 85% African American/Black). The experimental (E) group (n = 26) participated in a nine-session pilot MBI. Sessions were 90 min and offered weekly as part of afterschool programming. Children only attending during the school day comprised the control (C) group (n = 25). Process evaluation (e.g., fidelity, reach) was performed. Interviews with the E group were conducted to determine program acceptability. Mindful eating and resilience measures were collected at baseline and post-intervention. Intervention feasibility was high as the retention rate was 100% and fidelity was good as nine out of ten sessions were implemented. Relative to baseline, significant improvements were observed in the C group compared to the E group in the resilience composite score (p = 0.01) and its confidence domain (p = 0.01). A MBI may provide a unique opportunity to engage youth. However, further research is warranted to determine if a MBI could promote health in urban, school-age children.

