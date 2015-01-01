Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mental illness in children and youths has become an increasing problem. School-based mental health services (SBMHS) are an attempt to increase accessibility to mental health services. The effects of these services seem positive, with some mixed results. To date, little is known about the implementation process of SBMHS. Therefore, this scoping review synthesizes the literature on factors that affect the implementation of SBMHS.



METHODS: A scoping review based on four stages: (a) identifying relevant studies; (b) study selection; (c) charting the data; and (d) collating, summarizing, and reporting the results was performed. From the searches (4414 citations), 360 were include in the full-text screen and 38 in the review.



RESULTS: Implementation-related factors were found in all five domains of the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research. However, certain subfactors were mentioned more often (e.g., the adaptability of the programs, communication, or engagement of key stakeholders).



CONCLUSIONS: Even though SBMHS differed in their goals and way they were conducted, certain common implementation factors were highlighted more frequently. To minimize the challenges associated with these types of interventions, learning about the implementation of SBMHS and using this knowledge in practice when introducing SBMHS is essential to achieving the best possible effects with SMBHSs.

Language: en