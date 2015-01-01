|
Bilston LE, Mills E, Kent N, Brown J, Whyte T. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35333678
OBJECTIVE: It is often assumed that a child restraint with a five or six-point internal harness provides greater protection for children in frontal crashes than a booster seat with a lap-sash seat belt. However, most research comparing these restraint types has focused on protection for children aged up to approximately 3-4 years of age. Recently, harnessed child restraints for older children up to approximately 8 years of age have become available, but there is little data on their performance compared to booster seats for children over 4 years of age. This study aimed to compare frontal crash performance of a series of harnessed child restraints for children aged 4-8 years to booster seats.
Language: en
booster seat; Child restraint; harness; older child; sled testing