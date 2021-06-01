Abstract

AIM: The aim of this study was to analyze the caregiving experience of parents whose adolescent children with a mental illness require admission to a day treatment hospital for mental health services.



METHOD: The study used qualitative interpretative research methods. A total of 18 parents participated in the semi-structured interviews. Data were then transcribed and analyzed in accordance with established methods for the analysis of inductive thematic data.



RESULTS: Seven themes were identified: questioning an unseen disease, abnormal behavior, a long road, truancy and loss of parental authority, internalized stigma on admission, regaining the meaning of life and an uncertain future.



DISCUSSION: The experience of the parents was analyzed and various emotional, psychological and interpersonal barriers were found that influenced the help-seeking for the adolescent's treatment. IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Nursing interventions should be based on detecting barriers and validating the experience of parents with mentally ill adolescents.

Language: en