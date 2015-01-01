|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) accounts for ~ 3400 deaths per year in the USA, and minimal progress has been made in reducing SUID over the past two decades. SUID is the sudden death of an infant that has occurred as a result of accidental suffocation in a sleeping environment, SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), or from an unknown cause of death. Nationally, non-Hispanic Black (NHB) infants have twice the risk of SUID compared to non-Hispanic White (NHW) infants. In Chicago, this disparity is greatly magnified. To explore whether this disparity is similarly seen in other large cities, we analyzed SUIDs by race and ethnicity for a seven-year period from the 10 most populous US cities. SUID case counts by race and ethnicity were obtained for 2011-2017 from the 10 most populous US cities based on 2010 census data. For each city, we calculated average annual SUID rates (per 1000 live births) by race and ethnicity, allowing calculation of disparity rate ratios.
Race and ethnicity; SUID; US cities