Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) accounts for ~ 3400 deaths per year in the USA, and minimal progress has been made in reducing SUID over the past two decades. SUID is the sudden death of an infant that has occurred as a result of accidental suffocation in a sleeping environment, SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), or from an unknown cause of death. Nationally, non-Hispanic Black (NHB) infants have twice the risk of SUID compared to non-Hispanic White (NHW) infants. In Chicago, this disparity is greatly magnified. To explore whether this disparity is similarly seen in other large cities, we analyzed SUIDs by race and ethnicity for a seven-year period from the 10 most populous US cities. SUID case counts by race and ethnicity were obtained for 2011-2017 from the 10 most populous US cities based on 2010 census data. For each city, we calculated average annual SUID rates (per 1000 live births) by race and ethnicity, allowing calculation of disparity rate ratios.



FINDINGS: Nationally, from 2011 through 2017, there were 0.891 SUIDs per 1000 live births, with a rate of 0.847 for NHWs, 1.795 for NHBs, and 0.522 for Hispanics. In most study cities, the NHB and Hispanic SUID rates were higher than the corresponding national rate. Hispanic SUID rates were higher than NHW rates in 9 of the 10 largest cities. In every study city, the NHW SUID rate was lower than the national NHW rate. In Chicago, NHB infants had a SUID rate 12.735 times that of NHW infants.



CONCLUSION: With few exceptions, the 10 largest US cities had higher NHB and Hispanic SUID rates, but lower NHW SUID rates, compared to the corresponding rates at the national level. Unlike the national pattern, Hispanic SUID rates were higher than NHW rates in 9 of the 10 largest cities. Prevention is currently hampered by the lack of detailed, accurate, and timely information regarding the circumstances of these tragic deaths. A national SUID surveillance system would allow greater understanding of the factors that lead to this disproportionately distributed and enduring cause of infant death.

