Abstract

Bicycle sharing systems (BSS) have the potential to contribute to the creation of a cycling culture, by normalizing cycling and providing access to bicycles. This research looks at the use of BSS in 'starter' cycling cities, where modal share of cycling thus far is low and there is only limited cycling infrastructure. Surveys with users of the BSS in Limassol, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Malta shed light on "who" uses the BSS and "why". Through descriptive statistics and correlation analysis, the influence of individual, social environment and physical environment factors on shared bicycle use is analysed, looking at differences between frequent and infrequent BSS users, to get a better understanding of the motivators and barriers that influence BSS use. Frequent BSS use is positively associated with frequent use of other 'alternative' transport modes, such as public transport use, as well as with shorter distances from respondents' residence and most frequent destinations to the nearest BSS station. Higher perceived safety of cycling was also associated with more frequent BSS use, as did a positive social norm, including support from friends and family, respect from other road users, and feeling that cycling is an accepted form of transport, confirming the importance of such factors in building a cycling culture.

Language: en