Abstract

The rollout of driverless cars (DC) may reshape human mobility drastically. Urban roads may face a surge of car traffic if DC technologies continue to enhance the use of private cars. Shared DC use can remedy this by reducing the number of urban trips that non-shared-use DC could otherwise make. While recent research has proven the importance of socioeconomic factors on shared DC use, the influence of present sharing behaviour, personality traits, and social norms on shared DC use has not been extensively explored to date. To address this gap in this study, we employed a panel of 500 Edinburgh-based respondents through an online survey to examine the likelihood of accepting the non-shared-use and shared-use DC options for regular urban trips. We have collected data on respondents' present carsharing and ridesharing behaviour, personality traits, social norms, and sociodemographic characteristics. To elicit the impact of these factors on the likelihood of accepting non-shared-use and shared-used DC options, ordered probit models were estimated. The model findings imply that frequent household car users and those influenced by social expectations to preserve the environment are willing to use non-shared-use DC. In contrast, city centre dwellers, cooperative and younger adults with sharing attitudes show a higher tendency towards shared DC. High-earning, working-aged and young respondents are more inclined to use a driverless taxi, whereas city-centre dwellers and those influenced by social expectations to share personal resources are more favourable towards ridesharing with a stranger in DC. These results can assist the policymakers and transport planners shape policies for promoting shared DC use and transport service providers to deliver and operate shared DC fleets efficiently.

