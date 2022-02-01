|
Citation
|
Poliziani C, Rupi F, Schweizer J, Saracco M, Capuano D. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 62: 325-332.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Waiting time plays an important role in the cyclists' route choice, most likely because cyclists, after a stop, need to pedal harder to regain their previous speed. Literature review highlights that cyclists generally overestimate waiting time approximately three to five times higher than their actual waiting time. The aim of this paper is to quantify cyclists' waiting time in function of specific intersection characteristics and person attributes. This aim is achieved in two steps: (1) a recent algorithm that estimates cyclists' waiting time from GPS traces is validated, using data from a manual survey, (2) a second manual survey has been conducted to test the representativeness of a big data set of 270,000 GPS traces recorded in the city of Bologna, Italy; the same survey also showed how many cyclists pass with the red signal for different maneuvers; and finally (3) the mentioned algorithm is applied to the big data set in order to estimate the waiting time for different intersection types and cyclist attributes. Such estimations have not been addressed in literature due to the difficulty of associating the cyclists' waiting times with infrastructure elements based using GPS traces.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
big data; cyclist; GPS trace; manual survey; map matching; waiting time