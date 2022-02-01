Abstract

Driving behaviour affects both road safety and the environment, either positively or negatively. An unsafe driving behaviour characterized by hard acceleration/braking (also called driving volatility) can lead to an increase in emissions. Driving volatility can occur due to driving style, traffic, or road conditions. Although roundabouts present better safety performance than other traffic-control treatments, different layouts may lead to different levels of traffic-related impacts. This paper aims to evaluate vehicle movements through three types of roundabouts (Single-lane (SL), Compact two-lane (CTL), and Multi-lane (ML)) focusing on assessing the impact of driving volatility on traffic conflicts and pollutant emissions. A micro driving behaviour analysis of emissions, driving volatility, and conflicts were conducted for the links of the entry, circulating, and exit areas of the studied roundabouts. Speed was used as a variable parameter directly related to the driver while vehicular jerk and traffic conflicts, as well as global (carbon dioxide - CO2) and local (nitrogen oxides - NOx) pollutants were used to evaluate the traffic safety and emissions performance, respectively. Field measurements obtained from a light-duty probe vehicle equipped with an on-board diagnostic reader on three different layout roundabouts located in suburban environments were used to develop a microscopic traffic simulation for the baseline. Simulations were conducted using VISSIM, emissions were estimated using the Vehicle Specific Power (VSP) methodology, and the Surrogate Safety Assessment Model (SSAM) was applied for estimating the traffic conflicts between motor vehicles. Four speed-distribution scenarios were considered, and associated impacts were evaluated for each roundabout. In general, speed variation and subsequently vehicular jerk had more impact on traffic conflicts than pollutant emissions. The number of conflicts in the exit area was less than entry and circulating in all roundabout designs but ML presented more traffic conflicts.

