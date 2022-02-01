Abstract

Being the most popular among electrical-powered Personal micro Mobility Vehicles (e-PMVs), e-kick scooters have recently been equated with bikes (or e-bikes) by some European regulations. However, the similarity between e-kick scooters and bikes could be somehow questionable, due to their different characteristics. While the literature has studied the dynamic behaviour of bikes and e-kick scooters separately and has made some theoretical comparisons based on analytical models, no study has compared these two vehicles using experimental data. This paper covers this gap by evaluating the vibrational response (which can affect users' comfort during a ride) of e-kick scooters and bikes at the pavement irregularities, using real data. First, kinematic data on accelerations were collected by two Inertial Measurements Units (IMUs) and then analysed adopting the basic vibration evaluation method proposed by ISO 2631-1. Then, several Z-test between the means of the vibrational magnitudes and two multiple regression analyses were performed: the first to investigate whether significative differences exist between the vibration magnitude acting e-kick scooter and e-bike, and the second to understand which factors affects this vibrational magnitude for each vehicle. A significant difference emerged between these vehicles as the mean of the vibration magnitudes measured on the e-kick scooter was higher than that measured on the e-bike. Hence, e-kick scooters appeared to be globally less comfortable than the e-bikes. Furthermore, the vibration magnitudes acting on the e-kick scooter appeared to be more influenced by the path, user, and speed factors than those acting on the e-bike. This analysis revealed insights that could challenge the recent European regulations that equated e-kick scooters with bikes. Moreover, the results could help public administrations in regulating the circulation of e-kick scooters along city paths.

