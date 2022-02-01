Abstract

Motorized Two-wheelers (M2W) and Autorickshaws (M3W) users are vulnerable to frequent road crashes in India, and most of these crashes occur at un-signalized T-intersections. The study aims to model the effect of M2W and M3W conflicts on crossing conflicts. Crossing conflicts are identified using post encroachment time (PET) data extracted from traffic video data collected from 8 urban un-signalized T-intersections in India. The crossing conflicts are characterized as critical conflicts (-1 to 1 s) and non-critical conflicts (≥ 1 and ≤ -1 s) based on PET values. The effect of M2W and M3W on critical and non-critical crossing conflicts is quantified by developing crossing conflict models using Truncated Negative Binomial regression.



RESULTS revealed that the proportion of M2W and M3W in the conflicting and offending stream, presence of central traffic island, total conflicting volume significantly influences the number of critical and non-critical conflicts at the unsignalized T-intersections. The study promises to add valuable insights towards modeling conflicts occurring due to small-size motorized vehicles at un-siganlized intersections operating under weak-lane mixed traffic conditions.

Language: en