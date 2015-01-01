Abstract

The expected crash frequency is the long-term average crash count for a specific site. It is extensively used to systematically evaluate the crash risk associated with roadway elements. To estimate the expected crashes, the Empirical Bayesian (EB) approach is typically employed. The EB method is a computationally convenient approximation to the Full Bayesian (FB) method, which gained popularity due to its simple interpretation, computational efficiency, and the ability to account for the regression to the mean bias. However, the common EB method used in traffic safety analysis is only applicable when the traditional Negative Binomial (NB) model is used. The NB model, however, is not appropriate when data is highly dispersed, skewed, or has a large number of zero observations. The Negative Binomial-Lindley (NB-L) model is a mixture of the NB and Lindley distributions and has shown superior fit compared to the NB model, especially when the dataset is characterized by excess zero observations. Even though several studies have used the NB-L in developing crash prediction models, the application of the NB-L in other safety-related tasks (e.g., hot spot identification) is largely neglected. This study proposed a framework to develop the EB method for the NB-L model and subsequently estimate the expected crash values.A comparison between the EB and FB estimates was performed to validate the approximation framework in general. The results indicated that the proposed EB framework is able to estimate expected crashes with comparable precision to the FB estimate, but with much less computational cost. In addition, a site ranking analysis using the EB estimates was conducted to validate the proposed approximation method in safety studies. However, it should be noted that any other type of safety analysis that requires access to the expected crashes can benefit from the proposed EB method. This study concluded that the proposed EB framework can properly approximate the underlying FB approach and can reasonably be considered as an alternative to the traditional EB formula derived from the NB model. The results of this study can help to extend the application of the advanced predictive models beyond predicting crashes to other safety-related tasks, with no additional computational efforts.

Language: en