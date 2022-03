Abstract

In a study of one American state in one year, using data from the biannual Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) of youths aged 12-18, exercise was found to be a risk factor for homosexual youths but a protective factor for bisexual youths.



Over 47,000 people died from suicide in the United States in 2019, at a rate of 14.5 per 100,000 per year (Draper & McIntosh, 2020). Some groups are the focus of special concern (such as the elderly and middle-aged men), and one group considered to be at risk for suicide is the Lesbian-Gay-Bisexual (LGBTQ+) community. It has been well documented that suicidal behavior, both lethal and non-lethal, is more common in those who are LGBTQ+ (e.g., Ream, 2020).

