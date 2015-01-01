Abstract

BACKGROUND: American Indian (AI) adolescents report disproportionate rates of alcohol use and alcohol-related consequences compared to adolescents from other racial/ethnic groups. Trauma exposure is reported at high rates among AI individuals and likely confers risk for alcohol use. The purpose of the present study was to examine the effects of assaultive trauma experiences (e.g., physical and sexual assault) on alcohol use and alcohol-related consequences in AI adolescents.



METHODS: AI 7th-12th graders residing on or near a reservation (n = 3,498, M(age) = 14.8; 49.5% female) completed self-report measures regarding trauma exposure, alcohol consumption, and lifetime alcohol-related consequences. Institutional IRBs, tribal authorities, and school boards approved the study protocols prior to beginning data collection.



RESULTS: Nearly half (49.3%, n = 1,498) of AI adolescents reported having experienced at least one assaultive trauma in their lifetime. Those who had experienced assaultive trauma in their lifetime were more likely to report lifetime alcohol use (χ(2) = 111.84, p <.001) and experienced greater alcohol-related consequences (t(1746) =12.21, p<.001) compared to those with no assaultive trauma exposure. Multilevel regression analyses indicated that a greater number of assaultive traumatic events was significantly associated with greater odds of lifetime alcohol use (p <.001, OR = 1.81, 95%CI [1.65, 2.00]) and having experienced a greater number of alcohol-related consequences (b =.36, SE =.04, t = 16.95, p <.001, 95% CI [.31,.46]).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings of the present study highlight the relevance of exposure to assaultive trauma in AI adolescents' use of alcohol and experiences of alcohol-related consequences. These findings implicate the need for trauma-informed interventions in addressing AI adolescent alcohol use.

Language: en