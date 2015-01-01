|
Davis CS, Lieberman AJ, O'Kelley-Bangsberg M. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 234: e109425.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35344879
BACKGROUND: Fentanyl and fentanyl analogs are increasingly prevalent in the nation's illicit drug supply. While fentanyl-related deaths were previously confined largely to states east of the Mississippi, they are now increasing rapidly throughout much of the United States. Contaminants other than fentanyl are also present in illicitly obtained drugs. Using drug checking equipment to determine the contaminants that may be present in these drugs is a promising avenue for reducing overdose-related harm.
Opioids; Drug checking; Fentanyl; Overdose