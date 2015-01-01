|
Citation
|
Wu Y, Wen B, Li S, Gasparrini A, Tong S, Overcenco A, Urban A, Schneider A, Entezari A, Vicedo-Cabrera AM, Zanobetti A, Analitis A, Zeka A, Tobias A, Alahmad B, Armstrong B, Forsberg B, Iñiguez C, Ameling C, De la Cruz Valencia C, Aström C, Houthuijs D, Van Dung D, Royé D, Indermitte E, Lavigne E, Mayvaneh F, Acquaotta F, de'Donato F, Sera F, Carrasco-Escobar G, Kan H, Orru H, Kim H, Holobaca IH, Kyselý J, Madureira J, Schwartz J, Katsouyanni K, Hurtado-Díaz M, Ragettli MS, Hashizume M, Pascal M, de Sousa Zanotti Stagliorio Coelho M, Scovronick N, Michelozzi P, Goodman P, Nascimento Saldiva PH, Abrutzky R, Osorio S, Dang TN, Colistro V, Huber V, Lee W, Seposo X, Honda Y, Bell ML, Guo Y. Innovation (N Y) 2022; 3(2): 100225.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35340394
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Studies have investigated the effects of heat and temperature variability (TV) on mortality. However, few assessed whether TV modifies the heat-mortality association. Data on daily temperature and mortality in the warm season were collected from 717 locations across 36 countries. TV was calculated as the standard deviation of the average of the same and previous days' minimum and maximum temperatures. We used location-specific quasi-Poisson regression models with an interaction term between the cross-basis term for mean temperature and quartiles of TV to obtain heat-mortality associations under each quartile of TV, and then pooled estimates at the country, regional, and global levels.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mortality; heat; modification effect; temperature variability