BACKGROUND: Compared to its cis-heterosexual counterpart, the sexual and gender minority (SGM) population is disproportionately susceptible to mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, and minority stress. They are also facing unique help-seeking barriers when in need of support. Past research has shown promising results in using interventions to promote help-seeking intentions and attitudes of the cis-heterosexual population. However, there were no known help-seeking interventions targeting the SGM population. This protocol illustrates a study design to test the efficacy of a newly-developed internet-based program aimed to promote help-seeking for mental health in LGBTQ+ young adults.



METHODS: This study is a randomized controlled trial that aims to promote and improve the SGM young adults' help-seeking by integrating animated psychoeducational videos, group discussion, and the SGM youth help-seeking brochure. Primary outcomes, including help-seeking intentions and attitudes, will be measured at baseline, post-intervention, one-month post-intervention, and three-month post-intervention. The secondary outcomes, including help-seeking stigma, help-seeking literacy, mental health literacy, and help-seeking behaviors, will be measured at the same time points.



DISCUSSION: This is an internet-based, multi-dimensional, and integrative intervention tailored to the needs of the SGM population. It addresses an important gap in the current landscape of mental health promotion for the SGM population. The findings from this trial will provide new knowledge on promoting help-seeking among the SGM population, paving the road for future research that focuses on addressing mental health issues faced by the SGM population. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Chictr.org.cn: ChiCTR2100053248.

