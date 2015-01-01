|
Ren D, Wang Y, Han M, Zhang Y, Cai C, Liu K, Li R, Liu H, Ou J, Wang Y, Han J, Chen R. Internet Interv. 2022; 28: e100524.
35342718
BACKGROUND: Compared to its cis-heterosexual counterpart, the sexual and gender minority (SGM) population is disproportionately susceptible to mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, and minority stress. They are also facing unique help-seeking barriers when in need of support. Past research has shown promising results in using interventions to promote help-seeking intentions and attitudes of the cis-heterosexual population. However, there were no known help-seeking interventions targeting the SGM population. This protocol illustrates a study design to test the efficacy of a newly-developed internet-based program aimed to promote help-seeking for mental health in LGBTQ+ young adults.
Help-seeking; Internet-based intervention; LGBTQ+; Psychoeducation; RCT