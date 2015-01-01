SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Crichlow QJ, Banks DE, Carson I, Fisher S, Barnes-Najor JV, Zapolski TCB. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15332640.2022.2050873

35343396

Little is known about the mechanisms of the relationship between racial discrimination and substance use among Black youth. The current study examined the role of collective self-esteem and personal self-esteem in this relationship among Black adolescents in grades 5 through 12 (N = 1514; 57% female). Regression analyses estimated direct effects of perceived racial discrimination on substance use and indirect effects of discrimination on substance use through personal and collective self-esteem. Controlling for grade and sex, results revealed significant indirect effects such that experiences of discrimination were positively associated with substance use through lower reports of collective and personal self-esteem.

FINDINGS suggest that bolstering personal and race-related esteem may mitigate the deleterious influence of discrimination among Black youth.


substance use; adolescence; self-esteem; Racial discrimination; racial identity

