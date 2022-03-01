Abstract

Media-triggered mental disorders are common when people experience traumatic events. However, few studies have examined the underlying mechanism of how viewing disaster-related short videos triggers psychiatric reactions among non-exposed populations in the context of today's media ecology. Moreover, limited studies have employed psychological network analysis to comprehensively disentangle the associations between diverse forms of media exposure and psychological symptoms. To fill these research gaps, we conducted a survey on a non-exposed population (N = 516) during the 2021 Henan floods to test the effects of short video exposure on its mental status. Short video exposure behaviors were measured under 12 different scenarios, and the participants' mental status (i.e., depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD]) was measured using the nine-item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), seven-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD-7) scale, and PTSD Check List-Civilian version (PCL-C). We employed both correlation and psychological network analyses to make estimations. The descriptive results revealed that short video exposure behaviors among almost all scenarios were positively associated with the scores of PHQ-9, GAD-7, and PCL-C. The network analysis revealed that both depression and anxiety were associated with the "Support (SVP)" scenario, whereas PTSD was directly linked to the "Help Seeking (SVP)" scenario. Among the three networks, "Help Seeking (SVP)" was the most central among the 12 scenarios of short video exposure. The central symptoms for depression, anxiety, and PTSD were "Concentration," "Relax," and "Reliving Trauma," respectively. The shortest paths between the central short video exposure item and central symptom among the three networks consisted of only two or three steps. This study's findings could assist researchers and policymakers in undertaking novel disaster-related practical activities worldwide.

Language: en