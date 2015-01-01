Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The medical literature reports child and adolescent maltreatment since the 8th century. Unfortunately, even today, the incomplete knowledge of this event persists. Several forms of violence are applied to children and adolescents, mainly sexual violence including rape and sexual assault. Forensic medical examinations routinely include the genital area, anus, and the body of the victims for signs of a recent or old injury. The main goal of this study is to show the results of physical and sexual examinations regarding confirmation of rape in children and adolescents, based on the medicolegal reports.



METHODS: We made a descriptive cross-sectional study conducted by collecting data from Medicolegal Institute (IML-São Paulo, Brazil) in 2017. We examined 13,870 reports of sexological examinations of victims of the alleged rape. The variables analyzed were age; sex; physical examination; sexological examination; and direct search for sperm in the vaginal, anal, or oral cavity. We selected 11,725 reports from victims under 18 years.



RESULTS: As for the medical-legal findings, only 1735 reports (14.8%) confirmed sexual abuse. The most affected ages were between 3 and 5 years in the male group and 11 to 14 years in the female group. The most frequent injuries were bruises and abrasions, fissures in the anal region. In 96.2% of the examined males and 85.8% of the females under 14 years old, the examination was inconclusive, and somebody cannot prove the alleged rape. Only 1735 reports (113 from men and 1622 from women) concluded beyond any doubt the alleged rape (14.8%). The search for sperm was positive in only 1582 cases (13.5%).



CONCLUSION: This study shows that the results of the medicolegal examinations were quite limited in recording evidence. Sexual violence against children and adolescents reaches mostly females under 13 years of age. Besides, it is a complicated crime to prove, as 85.8% of female examinations and 96.2% of male exams revealed: "no supporting elements" or "undetermined" to characterize the felony. Therefore, to prevent it, the communication of the alleged rape must be made as quickly as possible.

Language: en