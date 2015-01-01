Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: To explore the association between muscle-building exercise (MBE) and alcohol use behaviors among adolescent boys.



METHODS: Data from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (N = 4120) were analyzed using multiple logistic regressions.



RESULTS: A greater number of days of MBE in the past week was associated with higher odds of four alcohol use behaviors, including recent alcohol use and binge drinking.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Findings extend prior research showing relationships between team sports participation and alcohol use behaviors. SCIENTIFIC SIGNIFICANCE: This study is the first to examine associations between MBE and alcohol use behaviors among adolescent boys.

Language: en