Vinchon M, Karnoub MA, Noule N, Lampin ME. Childs Nerv. Syst. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s00381-022-05509-4

35348876

The authors of the cited paper respond to the critics formulated by a Swedish leading expert regarding methodology shortcomings of our study "Confessed versus denied inflicted head injuries in infants: similarities and differences." They admit some methodological limitations but maintain their conclusions that the diagnosis was correct in the confession and denial groups and that the denial was more difficult in the more severe cases.


Language: en
