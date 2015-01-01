Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic breaking out at the end of 2019 has seriously impacted urban human mobility and poses great challenges for traffic management and urban planning. An understanding of this influence from multiple perspectives is urgently needed. In this study, we propose a multiscale geospatial network framework for the analysis of bike-sharing data, aiming to provide a new perspective for the exploration of the pandemic impact on urban human mobility. More specifically, we organize the bike-sharing data into a network representation, and divide the network into a three-scale structure, ranging from the whole bike system at the macroscale, to the network community at the mesoscale and then to the bicycle station at the microscale. The spatiotemporal analysis of bike-sharing data at each scale is combined with visualization methods for an intuitive understanding of the patterns. We select New York City, one of the most seriously influenced city by the pandemic, as the study area, and used Citi Bike bike-sharing data from January to April in 2019 and 2020 in this area for the investigation. The analysis results show that with the development of the pandemic, the riding flow and its spatiotemporal distribution pattern changed significantly, which had a series of effects on the use and management of bikes in the city. These findings may provide useful references during the pandemic for various stakeholders, e.g., citizens for their travel planning, bike-sharing companies for bicycle dispatching and bicycle disinfection management, and governments for traffic management.

Language: en