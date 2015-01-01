Abstract

Organophosphate compounds are used as insecticides in agricultural and domestic settings throughout the world. Acute organophosphorus (OP) poisoning is a major public health issue. Early diagnosis of OP poisoning and prompt atropinization can save lives. Respiratory failure may occur in patients with OP poisoning for many reasons, including aspiration of gastric contents, excessive secretions, pneumonia, and sepsis complicating acute respiratory distress syndrome. Till date, however, spontaneous pneumothorax and pneumomediastinum have not been reported in cases of OP poisoning. This report presents two similar cases of OP poisoning in which spontaneous pneumothorax and pneumomediastinum developed following OP ingestion.

