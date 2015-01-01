|
Citation
Roberge JB, Contreras G, Kakinami L, Van Hulst A, Henderson M, Barnett TA. Int. J. Health Geogr. 2022; 21(1): e2.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35346220
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The suitability of geospatial services for auditing neighbourhood features relevant to pediatric obesity remains largely unexplored. Our objectives were to (i) establish the measurement properties of a desk-based audit instrument that uses Google Street View (®) to assess street- and neighbourhood-level features relevant to pediatric obesity (QUALITY-NHOOD tool, the test method) and (ii) comment on its capacity to detect changes in the built environment over an 8-year period. In order to do so, we compared this tool with an on-site auditing instrument (the reference method).
Language: en
Keywords
Built environment; Walkability; Urban design; Neighbourhood; Pediatric obesity